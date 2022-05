CAMERON -- Jack Jamison, 72, of 106 Pecan St., died May 29, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Kevin (Lakekia) Lewis, 1566 Dunes St., Orangeburg, from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.

You may also call his wife, Mary Jamison, at 803-682-5612, and Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.