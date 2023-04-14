CORDOVA - Jack Eugene Morton, 86, of Cordova, SC, passed away April 12, 2023. Jack was the husband of Doris Riedlinger Morton.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cordova, SC, with the Rev. Brian Self officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the church fellowship hall. Honored to serve as pallbearers are George Hutchinson, Brett Moore, Mack Crosby, Shelton Lattimore, Tommy Bonnett, and Hank Watson.

Jack was born in Harrisburg, PA, a son of the late Mary Anna Livingston Morton. He had retired from Zeus as a tool-and-die maker. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time with his church family and friends. Jack especially enjoyed his family, Dukes BBQ, collecting old bottles, purple martin birds, and cooking his famous meatloaf and lemon pies.

Survivors include his wife; children, Lesia Kovacs, Shelly Slyker (Hank), Chad Crowe and Jody Palleti; grandchildren, Sloan Kovacs (Lily), Emma Slyker, Jacob Slyker, Carter Crowe, Logan Crowe, Neesha Palleti, Halley Palleti and Siena Palleti.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com; or https:////www.facebook.com//Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.