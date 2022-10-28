J.P. Summers -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- J.P. Summers, 77, of 410 Essie St., died Oct. 22, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at noon, Saturday, OCt. 29, 2022, at Jerusalem Holiness Church, with Minister Lawrence Stevens officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Owens Funeral Home.

He was born June 27, 1945, a son of the late Tossie and Virginia Walker Summers in Reevesville. He was a lifelong members of Jerusalem Holiness Church and attended St. George schools. He was married to Mendell Stokes on Sept. 9, 1967. He was retired from Dempsey Lumber Company after many years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mendell Summers of the home; a daughter, Yvonne Summers; a stepson, Anthony Jerome Stokes; a grandson, Taeveon Prioleau; a granddaughter, Shaniya Myers; a great-granddaughter, Maline Prioleau; three sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the residence of his widow, Mendell Summers. Please follow COVID protocols.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.