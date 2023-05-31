Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGEBURG -- Successful businessman, J. Leonard Sanford, 89, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on May 27, 2023. He was the husband of the late Janiece Sanford.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at 11:00 am, same day as the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tom Ulmer, David Stewart, Dodd Stewart, Scott Weaver, Michael Hiller, Mark Erikson, Christain Robinson and Will Wofford. Honorary pallbearers are Bert Pooser, Bob Horger, Robert Shealy, William Kuck and Gene McConnell.

Mr. Sanford was born in Columbia, SC, a son of the late Macon Sanford and Goldie Judy Sanford. He was an Orangeburg High School graduate and served in the United States Army. After working for the South Carolina Highway Department, he decided to open up Shanty Restaurant. After opening the restaurant, his entrepreneurship grew. Mr. Sanford was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Deronda Sanford; two brothers, John Mendal Sanford and Willie Ray Sanford; and four sisters, Florence Sanford Tarlton, Aileen Sanford Humphries, Betty Sanford Miller and Roberta Sanford Davis.

Mr. Sanford is survived by his nieces and nephews, Faye Humphries Mixon of Columbia, Jeff Sanford of Sumter, Karen Sanford Erikson of Columbia, Linda Miller Weaver of Orangeburg and Robert "Jimmy" Miller of Columbia; seven great-nieces and nephews; 11 great-great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-great-nephew; and a significant special friend, Dena Russell.

"To those persons knowledgeable of Leonard Sanford's lofty position in Orangeburg's business world, his rebirth of the mall is logical, sequential chapter in his life, a life that embodies an entrepreneurial spirit powered by a resounding faith in the growth of his adopted hometown of Orangeburg." -- Dean Livingston

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115; Shriner's Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438; Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

