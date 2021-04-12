J.D. Linder -- Smoaks

SMOAKS -- J.D. Linder, 81, passed away on April 9, 2021.

J.D was born in Smoaks, a son of the late Aaron Linder and Carrie N. Linder. He loved spending time outdoors, playing Sudoku, and being with family and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hagan Cemetery near Smoaks, with the Rev. Dennis Hall officiating.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Melba B. Linder; two daughters, Kay Barr (Ricky) and Sharlene Linder, both of Smoaks; two grandsons, Zachery Barr (Taylor) of Columbia, and Cade Linder of the home; one granddaughter, Brooke Barr of Smoaks; one brother, James “Punk” Linder of Walterboro; one sister, Annette Virden (Thurman) of Smoaks; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to Buckhead Advent Christian Church.

Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made a www.ottfh.com