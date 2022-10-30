Ivory Gail Hubbard Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ivory Gail Hubbard Mack, 60, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mack C. McClam is officiating.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:1-3

Mrs. Ivory Gail Hubbard-Mack, born Nov. 27, 1961, to Willie and Evelyn (Abraham) Hubbard, departed her earthly life and entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Gail grew up in Orangeburg, where she became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church at an early age. She joined the children's choir, where she developed her love of music and founded Trinity's Young Adult Choir at the tender age of 16. She later went on to serve as minister of music, a position she held until her passing.

Gail's early education (K-8th grade) was at Felton Laboratory School. She continued her education in the Orangeburg public school system, graduating from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1979. She went on to earn a BA in music education and a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from South Carolina State University.

Gail's career in education began as a choral director in Summerton. She moved to Orangeburg Consolidated District 5, continuing her career as a choral director for over 20 years before transitioning to the role of director of arts for the district. Her dedication to her students and love of the arts led to a continued role in district activities even after her retirement.

Her love and flair for hair led her to pursue a cosmetology license. While she didn't pursue cosmetology professionally, she routinely did her mother's and other family members' hair.

Never one to rest on her laurels, her next pursuit was a real estate license. Gail received her license and embarked on her career as a realtor while still employed in District 5. She continued her work at the Middleton Agency, closing her last deal while hospitalized. After witnessing clients struggle to gain loan approval due to past financial decisions, Gail decided to attack the problem head-on, and early, by establishing a group to create a financial literacy workshop for youth. She was in the midst of this work at the time of her passing.

Gail has transitioned to heaven where there she will await the arrival of the beloved ones she is leaving behind. Those who will remain on earth to share and commemorate her memories include her husband of 36 years, Jacob Carl Mack; parents, Willie and Evelyn (Abraham) Hubbard, all of Orangeburg; sisters, Kisha (Elijah) Salters of Gainesville, Virginia, and Faye (Ozie) Thompson of Orangeburg; nephews, DeVaun Salters of Oakland, California, and Ozie Amahd Thompson of Orangeburg; niece, Amari Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Edith Gilyard of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Isaac James (Debbie) Daniels Sr. of Bronx, New York; aunts, Annie Cramer and Veretta Abraham, both of Orangeburg and Barney (Charles) Smalls of Rock Hill; uncles, Nathaniel (Clara) Abraham, Johnelle Abraham, both of Orangeburg. Gail also leaves behind a host of cousins, friends and colleagues who will join her immediate family in remembering the stories, laughter, legacies and joyful times she left behind. One of these is her “sister-cousin,” Priscilla Carter, with whom she shared a very special bond.

In addition, Gail leaves behind some special colleagues, Maurice Middleton, James Stroman, Kenneth Middleton, Angel Fersner and her godson, Dr. James A. Stroman II.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Evelyn Hubbard, 945 Goff Ave., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.