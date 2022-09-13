Isiah L. ‘Buster’ Hutson Jr. -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Isiah L. “Buster” Hutson Jr., 92, of Springfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept.r 14, 2022, at Sunny Vista Church of God, North, with Pastors David Pell and Obed Ortiz officiating.

Burial will be in Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, and all other times at Buster's home in Springfield. The family would like to thank PruittHealth of Barnwell for the exceptional care, love and concern that they have shown to Buster and his family these last few months.

Buster went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late Isiah L. Hutson Sr. and Rodell Gleaton Hutson and was married to the late Carolyn Chavis Hutson. He was a logger who owned and operated Hutson Logging Company for many years, and attended Sunny Vista Church of God and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Buster was affectionately known as Daddy, Granddaddy, Papa Buster and Pa Buster. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all of his family and friends who loved him dearly.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Jim) Dantzler of Elloree and Debbie (James) Parker of Springfield; a son, Jerry Lee (Cheryl) Hutson of Springfield; sisters, Virginia W. Miller of Neeses and Joanne (Alvin) Bell of Springfield; grandchildren, Ryan Hutson (fiancé Melanie), Tiffanie (Randolph) Powell, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Hutson, Kayla Hutson, Reesie and Brice “Peanut” Yelton; great-grandchildren, Christian and Tyler Hutson, Austin, Lucas, Zachary, and Willow Lahnert, Destiny and Hunter Powell and Taylor Bush; and a family friend, Denise Yelton.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Adelle McKenna; and his brothers, Lonell, J.E., Laverne, Sumter and Woodrow Hutson.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.