Ishmael “Sam” Wesley Hill Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ishmael “Sam” Wesley Hill Jr., 83, of Elloree passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Matthews Church of God, 1112 Bridge St., St. Matthews. The Rev. Bobby Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Elloree.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Browning Hill of the home; children, Ishmael Wesley Hill III (Tammy), Richard Craig Hill, Theresa Hill Hickman; stepchildren, Michael Collins, William Collins, Andrew Collins; grandchildren, Shawna Haynes, Tristan Hill (Carley), Dylan Hill, Corey Douglas, Allison Collins; great-grandchildren, Trentis Stephens, Taedyn Stephens, Kailan Mickens; special friend, Paulette Hancock and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

