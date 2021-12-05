Ishmael 'Sam' Wesley Hill Jr. -- Elloree

Mr. Hill was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Ishmael Wesley Hill Sr. And the late Sara McConnell Rast. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Hill was retired as the police chief in Elloree He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Police. He was an avid University of South Carolina fan. He enjoyed being on his computer. Mr. Hill was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Tom Dukes Hill.