Isaiah Maple Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Isaiah Maple Jr., 63, of 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call the residence, 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.