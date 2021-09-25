Isaiah Maple Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaiah Maple Jr., 63, of 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Tate is officiating.

Mr. Maple passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Friends may call the residence, 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.