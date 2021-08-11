Isadore Banks Jr. -- Elgin

ELGIN -- Mr. Isadore Banks Jr., formerly of Denmark, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence in Elgin.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed and masks are required.