 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isadore Banks Jr. -- Elgin
0 comments

Isadore Banks Jr. -- Elgin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN -- Mr. Isadore Banks Jr., formerly of Denmark, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence in Elgin.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News