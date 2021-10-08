Isac J. Rhett -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Isack J. Rhett, 91, of Bowman, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will beheld from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at Whitestone Baptist Church, 224 Whitestone Drive, Reevesville, SC 29471.