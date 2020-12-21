Isabella Nelson -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Isabella Nelson, 87, of 3708 Old State Road, passed away.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill.
Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
