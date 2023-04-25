BAMBERG -- Mrs. Isabella K. Crosby entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg, SC. The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Isabella K. Crosby will be conducted on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 12457 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC, with Reverend Albert Shuler officiating. Burial will be in Denmark Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.