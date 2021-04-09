 Skip to main content
Isabell J. Sumpter -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Isabell J. Sumpter, 67, of 1322 Hill Drive, died March 30, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be held in Bethea Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The famiy will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

