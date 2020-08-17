Isaach 'Shut Eye' Stevenson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaach "Shut Eye" Stevenson 81, of 180 Canty Drive, Santee, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Willie Brown is officiating.
Mr. Stevenson passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Isaach Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.