Isaach 'Shut Eye' Stevenson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaach "Shut Eye" Stevenson 81, of 180 Canty Drive, Santee, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Willie Brown is officiating.

Mr. Stevenson passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

