Isaach ‘Shut Eye’ Stevenson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Isaach "Shut Eye" Stevenson, 81, of 180 Canty Drive, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

