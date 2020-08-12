You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaach ‘Shut Eye’ Stevenson -- Santee
0 comments

Isaach ‘Shut Eye’ Stevenson -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Isaach "Shut Eye" Stevenson, 81, of 180 Canty Drive, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Isaach Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News