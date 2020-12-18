Isaac Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaac Williams, 69, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Elder Freddie Johnson is officiating.
Mr. Williams passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
