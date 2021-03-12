 Skip to main content
Isaac W. Oglesby -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL -- Isaac W. Oglesby, 89, of Holly Hill, widower of Betty Jackson Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

His funeral service and interment, with full military honors, will be held at Corinth Baptist Church, Vance, at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 13, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

