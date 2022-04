ORANGEBURG – Memorial services for Mr. Isaac “Ted” Franklin, 65, of 1510 Baxter St. will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Orangeburg.

He passed away April 21.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.