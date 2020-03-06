Isaac Nimmons -- Bamberg
Isaac Nimmons -- Bamberg

Isaac Nimmons

BAMBERG -- Isaac Nimmons, 64, of 244 Brickle St., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at tRMC.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary, Bamberg.

Friends may call at the home of the brother, Harold Nimmons, 244 Brickle St., Bamberg.

