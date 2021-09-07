Isaac Illery Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Isaac Illery Jr., 96, of 1545 Logan St., Orangeburg, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Leroy Nelson is officiating.

Mr. Illery passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com