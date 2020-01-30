{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Franklin Jr.Jr.

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service will be held for Mr. Isaac Franklin Jr. at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Isaac Franklin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments