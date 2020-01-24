{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Isaac Franklin Jr., 87, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangement are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

