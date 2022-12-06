 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isaac Darby Sr. -- Orangeburg

Isaac Darby Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaac Darby Sr., 72, of 755 Whitman St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg.

The Rev. Lester J. Drayton Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Darby passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

