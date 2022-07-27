 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Isaac Coleman Jr. -- Bowman

  • 0
Isaac Coleman Jr.

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Isaac Coleman Jr., 70, of 136 Vancouver Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the Glovers Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the funeral home.

He died July 23 at his residence following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This glowing blue star is ripping across the galaxy at 10,000 miles per hour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News