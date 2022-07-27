Isaac Coleman Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Isaac Coleman Jr., 70, of 136 Vancouver Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the Glovers Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the funeral home.

He died July 23 at his residence following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.