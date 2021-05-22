 Skip to main content
Isaac C. Pringle -- Dorchester
DORCHESTER -- Isaac C. Pringle, 74, of Dorchester, passed away on May 20, 2021, at his home.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Shuler Cemetery Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.

