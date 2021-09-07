Isaac Black -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Mr. Isaac Black, 67, of 815 Kings Road, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Ebony Benjamin, 815 Kings Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com