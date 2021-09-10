Isaac Black -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Isaac Black, 67, of 815 Kings Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Black passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Ebony Benjamin, 815 Kings Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.