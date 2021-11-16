 Skip to main content
Irving Delee Gaddist Sr. -- Ridgeville
Irving Delee Gaddist Sr. -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Irving Delee Gaddist Sr., 76, of Ridgeville, passed away Nov.13, 2021. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St George (843-563-4332).

