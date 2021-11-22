 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irvin Kenly Jr. -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Irvin Kenly Jr., 73, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews with limited attendance; the Rev. Carol J. Palm will officiate.

Viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Masks are required by all in attendance at both the viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News