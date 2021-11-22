Irvin Kenly Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Irvin Kenly Jr., 73, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews with limited attendance; the Rev. Carol J. Palm will officiate.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Masks are required by all in attendance at both the viewing and during the services.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
