Iris Jane Simpson Arant-Kittrell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Iris Jane Simpson Arant-Kittrell passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, at the age of 88.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg with the Rev. Fred Buchanan and the Rev. Zach Farmer officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service in the sanctuary of the church. Burial will be immediately after the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Columbia Road.

Iris was born in Sycamore, Georgia, on Aug. 27, 1933, but spent the rest of her life in South Carolina. Her parents were John Algernon Simpson and Jewel Boroughs Simpson of Gray Court. She was predeceased by her husband, Vance Kittrell; her parents; a sister, Joyce Simpson Horni and her husband, Edward Horni of Asheville, North Carolina; a brother, Hassell Algernon Simpson and his wife, Grace Pow Simpson of Hampden-Sydney, Virginia; and stepson, Jerry Vance Kittrell.

Iris is survived by daughters, Cindy (Powell) Wilson of Fairfax, Virginia, and Mary Beth (Frank) Myers of Orangeburg; a son, Steve Arant of Orangeburg; grandchildren Sterling (Catie) Wilson, Meredith Wilson, Grace Myers, and David Myers.