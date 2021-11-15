Iris Jane Simpson Arant-Kittrell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Iris Jane Simpson Arant-Kittrell passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg with the Rev. Fred Buchanan and the Rev. Zach Farmer officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before the service in the sanctuary of the church. Burial will be immediately after the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Columbia Road.
Iris was born in Sycamore, Georgia, on Aug. 27, 1933, but spent the rest of her life in South Carolina. Her parents were John Algernon Simpson and Jewel Boroughs Simpson of Gray Court. She was predeceased by her husband, Vance Kittrell; her parents; a sister, Joyce Simpson Horni and her husband, Edward Horni of Asheville, North Carolina; a brother, Hassell Algernon Simpson and his wife, Grace Pow Simpson of Hampden-Sydney, Virginia; and stepson, Jerry Vance Kittrell.
Iris is survived by daughters, Cindy (Powell) Wilson of Fairfax, Virginia, and Mary Beth (Frank) Myers of Orangeburg; a son, Steve Arant of Orangeburg; grandchildren Sterling (Catie) Wilson, Meredith Wilson, Grace Myers, and David Myers.
Iris graduated from Gray Court-Owings High School and then attended and graduated from Winthrop University. After moving to Orangeburg, she taught high school English at Orangeburg High School. She then received her master's degree in Librarianship from the University of South Carolina. She was the librarianedia specialist at Belleville/Howard Middle School for many years. During that time, she went on to earn her doctorate in education from South Carolina State University. Also during her years as an educator, Iris was a founding member of the honorary educational sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Zeta Chapter, where she served in local and state offices.
Iris was also active in Friendship Force International, both hosting groups from abroad and traveling to many different countries. She and her late husband also enjoyed traveling all around the United States. Iris was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg and served in many different areas and ministries of the church.
In retirement, Iris became an accomplished artist, working in acrylics, watercolors, and oils. She enjoyed painting right up until her death and enjoyed sharing her paintings with others.
The family would like to graciously thank the compassionate nursing staff of the ICU of The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and all the caring staff and employees of The Legacy of Orangeburg (formerly Morningside).
Memorial gifts made be made to either of the following:
St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to Orangeburg Part Time Players (The Bluebird Theater) PO Box 1291, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Pallbearers are Steve Arant, Frank Myers, David Myers, Powell Wilson, Sterling Wilson.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.