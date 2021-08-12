 Skip to main content
Irine Ladsonn Gibbs -- Eutawville
Irine Ladsonn Gibbs -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Public viewing for Mrs. Irine Ladson Gibbs will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to the immediate family members.

