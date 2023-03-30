ORANGEBURG - Ms. Irene W. McCollum, 89, of 246 Oakridge Drive, Orangeburg, SC, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 246 Oakridge Drive, Orangeburg, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

