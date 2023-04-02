ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Ms. Irene W. McCollom, 89, of 246 Oakridge Drive, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. McCollom passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with a wake service from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 246 Oakridge Drive, Orangeburg, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.