BOWMAN -- Irene Nettles Shumaker, 86, of Bowman, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Irene was born on Jan. 31, 1937, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Nettles and the late Leila Irick Nettles. She enjoyed helping others with whatever was needed. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis Shumaker, children, Willis Shumaker Jr., Janie Henderson, Janet Murray, grandchildren, Glenn Allen Keller, Claude Willis Smoak, two brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include her children, Lynn Weston (Randy), Randy Hardee (Christy), Vickie Sutcliffe (Chris); nine grandchildren, Jarod Weston, Forrest Sutcliffe, Amanda Turner (Mickey), Tanner Shumaker, Willis Shumaker II (Amber), Haven Hardee, Harmoney Hardee, Kristina Hardee, Olivia Hardee; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nichole, Tyson, Chloe; sister, Gloria Gates; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Chris and Vickie Sutcliffe.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

