ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mrs. Irene M. Gainey will be held April 15, 2023 at the Church of God of Prophecy. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. The address for the church is 910 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews 29135.
Born in McBee, Irene was the daughter of Minnie and Flynn Steen.
Surviving her are her son and daughter-in-law, William and Cindy Gainey; Candace McRae, her granddaughter and her husband Jerry McRae; Grace McRae, her great-granddaughter.