Irene Kelly -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Irene Kelly, of Reevesville, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at her residence.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery, 6710 Johnston Ave., Reevesville SC 29471.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).
