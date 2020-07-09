Irene Elizabeth Blume Sanders -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Irene Elizabeth Blume Sanders, 82, of Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, in the Springtown Baptist Church cemetery.

She was born in Bamberg on July 21, 1937, to the late John Gary Blume and the late Gertrude Rebecca Wilson Blume. Irene loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, loved to cook and loved flowers.

Irene is survived by her husband of 51 years, Martin Van Buren Sanders; her children, Tammy (Patrick) Yingling, Christine Hill, Tony (Cathy) Rowell, Dale (Crystal) Rowell, Donna Rowell, Amy (Roy) Wood, Rebecca (Shannon) Richmond and Franky Jone; step-sons, Rusty Sanders and Marty (Sherry) Sanders; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and her sisters, Johnny DeHay and Daisy Davis. She was predeceased by her daughters, Alice Faye Rowell and Vanessa Jansen.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, in memory of Mrs. Irene Blume Sanders.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health of Bamberg.

Cooner Funeral Home LLC, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

