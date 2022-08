BLACKVILLE – The funeral for Mrs. Irbell “Arrie” Williams Jackson, 90, of 4716 Legion Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in the Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

She passed away passed Aug. 21, at Edgefield Post-Acute, Edgefield.

There will not be a viewing for the public.

Friends may visit the residence but must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.