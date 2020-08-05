You have permission to edit this article.
Ingrid R. Cramer -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ingrid R. Cramer will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews. No more than 50 people at graveside. Please wear masks. Social distancing is expected.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Carson's Funeral Home. One person may enter funeral home at a time. Please wear masks.

Services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

