Ingrid Cramer -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Ingrid Cramer, of 47 Sweetshrub Lane, died Friday at Richland Memorial Hospital, Columbia.

Friends may call at the residence and at Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ingrid Cramer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

