Inga Cummings -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Inga Cummings, 49, of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Martino Cemetery in Reevesville, with the Rev. George Felder officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.