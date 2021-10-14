 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inga Cummings -- St. George
0 comments

Inga Cummings -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Inga Cummings, 49, of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Martino Cemetery in Reevesville, with the Rev. George Felder officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News