Inez Whack -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Graveside funeral services for Inez Whack, 81, of 8319 Charleston Highway, will be held at noon Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Stephens United Methodist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died April 29 at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

