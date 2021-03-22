Inez West -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Inez West, 87, of 585 Parlor Road, died March 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome,com