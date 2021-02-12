Inez S. Adams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Inez S. Adams, 75, of 19 Kudzu Court, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Cameron Cemetery, with Princess Bishop Leona Griffin officiating.
She passed Feb. 4, 2021, at the residence.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be accepting limited guests at the residence. All are to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.