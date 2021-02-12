Inez S. Adams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Inez S. Adams, 75, of 19 Kudzu Court, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Cameron Cemetery, with Princess Bishop Leona Griffin officiating.

She passed Feb. 4, 2021, at the residence.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be accepting limited guests at the residence. All are to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com