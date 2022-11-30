Inez J. Easterling -- Cope

COPE -- Inez J. Easterling, 92, of Cope, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Annie Mae Wilder Jackson and the late Hesseman Jackson. She was employed with W and B Enterprises for over 23 years and with Bocar Manufacturing for over 26 years. Mrs. Easterling was preceded in death by a son, Bobby James Easterling; and two daughters, Doris Easterling and Barbara Winningham.

She is survived by her daughters, Faith (Freddie) Rice of Orangeburg, Kay (Brett Sr.) Johnson of Cope; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, especially Ms. Buck and Mrs. Vicki for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1353 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

