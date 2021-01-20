Inez Elizabeth Jenkins

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Inez Elizabeth Jenkins, 87, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Levon Mintz is officiating.

Mrs. Jenkins passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The family requested that due to COVID-19 restrictions, please do not visit the residence. However, they can be reached at 803-534-7451.

