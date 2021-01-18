 Skip to main content
Inez Elizabeth Jenkins -- Orangeburg
Inez Elizabeth Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Inez Elizabeth Jenkins, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requested that due to COVID-19 restrictions, please do not visit the residence. However, they can be reached at (803) 534-7451.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

